Supreme Court won't take up Mississippi religious freedom law

Washington (CNN) The Supreme Court declined Monday to take up two cases concerning a Mississippi law that allows some businesses and government workers to refuse to recognize same-sex marriage or deny services based on their religious beliefs.

Critics say the law allows discrimination of LGBT citizens.

The law -- called the "Protecting Freedom of Conscience from Government Discrimination Law"-- allows any person employed by the state government who has the authority to license marriages to seek recusal from licensing a same-sex marriage.

The law requires marriage clerks to "take all necessary steps to ensure that the authorization and licensing of any legally valid marriage is not impeded or delayed as a result of any recusal."

The Supreme Court is currently considering a separate case concerning a baker in Colorado who refused to make a cake to celebrate the wedding of a same-sex couple.

