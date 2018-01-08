Supreme Court revives case of death row inmate who said juror was racist

Washington (CNN) A divided Supreme Court revived the case of a death row inmate on Monday, who argued that a juror voted to put him to death because of his race.

The justices sent the case back down to the lower court to reconsider Keith Tharpe's claims.

In an unsigned 6-3 opinion, the court said Tharpe's legal team had produced a "remarkable" affidavit from the juror that presented a "strong factual basis" for the argument that Tharpe's race had affected one juror's vote for a death verdict.

The majority cautioned, however, that Tharpe "faces a high bar in showing that jurists of reason could disagree" with the state court's opinion.

Justice Clarence Thomas dissented, joined by Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, from the opinion.

Read More