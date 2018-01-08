Story highlights Ginsburg hired law clerks for the next two terms, an indication she does not plan to retire

The liberal was expected to leave had Hillary Clinton been elected

(CNN) Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg marks her 25th anniversary on the Supreme Court this year, and the cultural icon known as the "Notorious RBG" recently signaled that she intends to stay at least through 2020 by hiring law clerks for at least two more terms.

Ginsburg, who turns 85 in March, would have to stay another decade to near the record of William O. Douglas, who served the longest at 36 years. But Ginsburg has already distinguished herself among justices for an intriguing second act, the product of pop culture passion.

If Democrat Hillary Clinton had won the presidency in 2016, liberal Ginsburg would likely have announced her retirement by this spring. Instead the justice who made her name as a women's rights lawyer in the 1970s apparently is not counting on leaving the stage any time soon.

The law clerk news, reported by Above the Law, triggered a tweet storm through the weekend, some of which included links to a classic 2016 Saturday Night Live "Gins-burn" parody featuring comedian Kate McKinnon as the black-robed Ginsburg.

The Supreme Court public information office confirmed the hiring to CNN.