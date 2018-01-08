Pelosi isn't sure about Oprah for 2020

Story highlights The television mogul is telling friends she's thinking about running for president

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi expressed mixed feelings about the idea

(CNN) Oprah Winfrey is telling friends she's thinking about running for president in 2020, but the highest ranking woman in Congress gave mixed reviews about whether the former talk show host and award winning Hollywood figure is the right candidate for Democrats to put up against President Donald Trump.

"I think one of the arguments for Oprah, arguments for Oprah, is 45. I think one of the arguments against Oprah is 45," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told a group of reporters at the Capitol on Monday, declining to say Trump's name and instead referring to him as the 45th president of the United States. But she added, according to a transcript released by her office, that "there's an argument for choosing someone outside the circle."

Pelosi also appeared to criticize the current occupant of the Oval Office, suggesting Winfrey would approach the job with a different style:

"Oprah has read books, she knows how to identify talent. So if we are going into a place where they are devaluing experience in terms of substance and legislative acumen and stuff like that, you might as well have somebody who knows what they don't know and would get the best possible people there."

Read More