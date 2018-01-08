Gillibrand: Oprah's Golden Globes speech was 'powerful'

Story highlights Gillibrand herself has been called a formidable candidate for 2020

Winfrey's speech was the talk of the entertainment and political worlds

Washington (CNN) Oprah Winfrey is "actively thinking" about running for president of the United States, according to two of her close friends, and many are already expressing their support for the TV star -- even a potential 2020 primary opponent.

Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, who has frequently been mentioned as a formidable candidate for the Democratic nomination in 2020, spoke in her home state on Monday morning and praised Winfrey's speech at the Golden Globes the night before.

"I thought her speech at the Golden Globes was powerful," Gillibrand said. "I'm really grateful to what she said and I think she's a real leader. And I think her voice is powerful and important, and whatever she wants to do she should do."

Winfrey's speech was the talk of the entertainment and political worlds after Winfrey accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes.

"I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon. And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me too' again," Winfrey said during her acceptance remarks.