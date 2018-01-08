People like Oprah but aren't sure about her running for president

Story highlights 52% of American voters had a favorable view of Winfrey last March

But less than half of them, 21%, said she should run for President in 2020

Washington (CNN) American voters are big fans of Oprah Winfrey -- but asked 10 months ago, most didn't want her to run for President.

A majority of voters, 52%, said they viewed her favorably, including a whopping 72% favorable vs. 7% unfavorable rating among Democratic voters, an optimistic sign for a potential Democratic primary.

She also earned favorable marks from 51% of independents and 30% of Republicans.

There's just one problem: they're not sure about her as President of the United States.

