Trump ally says giving Wolff access was a mistake

Washington (CNN) A former adviser to Donald Trump's presidential campaign said Monday that the decision to give White House access to the author of a bombshell book about the Trump administration was a mistake.

Michael Caputo told CNN's "New Day" that Michael Wolff's book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," is "trash."

"You guys let him in. You guys opened the door," "New Day" co-host Chris Cuomo said, referring to the interviews and White House access granted to Wolff.

"That was a mistake," Caputo replied.

"And you gave him tons of access, including the President who spoke to him about the book, so shame on you, not Michael Wolff, right?" Cuomo continued.

