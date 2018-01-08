Story highlights Flynn's plea agreement appeared to be at odds with McFarland's testimony to Congress

McFarland said she wasn't aware of Flynn's contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak

Washington (CNN) The White House decided to re-nominate a former deputy national security adviser for an administrative post despite warnings from Democrats they are unlikely to support her amid questions about previous congressional testimony.

On Monday, the White House re-submitted dozens of names to the Senate for administration posts after their nominations expired at the end of last year.

Included in the slate: K.T. McFarland, the national security pundit and one-time deputy national security adviser who President Donald Trump tapped to become the US ambassador to Singapore.

Last month questions were raised about whether McFarland properly disclosed to Congress her communications with former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russians.

Flynn's plea agreement appeared to be at odds with McFarland's testimony to Congress, during which she said she wasn't aware of Flynn's contacts with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.

Read More