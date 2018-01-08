Kendrick Lamar brings his political message to college football championship

Story highlights Trump attended the CFP National Championship, where Lamar performed

Trump took a chance that he would be sitting through a show with an anti-Trump message

(CNN) Kendrick Lamar brought his pointed political message to the CFP National Championship halftime show on Monday night, but if fans were hoping to see President Donald Trump's reaction to the performance, they were disappointed.

Trump attended the CFB National Championship and stood on the field for the National Anthem ahead of the face-off between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. It is unclear whether Trump saw any of Lamar's performance -- he left at half time -- but by attending the event in Atlanta, the President took a chance that he would be sitting through a show with an anti-Trump message.

President Trump has left the national championship game, per the pool. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 9, 2018

Lamar, who often takes Trump to task in his lyrics, is outspoken on issues of social justice.

Trump and Lamar were not at the same venue, but the Grammy-winning rapper's performance was projected onto the big screens during the halftime show. The game was held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and Lamar performed live at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park.