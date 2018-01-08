Ken Starr: It's 'probable' Trump will be interviewed by Mueller

Story highlights "He needs to look the President in the eye and ask him the appropriate questions," Starr said

Trump appeared to say he's open to speaking with the special counsel

Washington (CNN) Former US Solicitor General Ken Starr said Monday it's "probable" that President Donald Trump will be interviewed face-to-face by special counsel Robert Mueller's team as part of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"(Mueller) needs to, in order to round out, complete his investigation, to come to a decision. He needs to look the President in the eye and ask him the appropriate questions," Starr told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day."

Starr said he has not yet seen evidence of obstruction of justice, but added that "we don't know what Bob Mueller knows, so the jury is out. He's finding out facts, so my view is let him do his job."

Starr said that the terms of the meeting would probably be negotiated.

"The last thing you would want would be to have the President be subpoenaed," he added.

