Republicans' 2018 talks 'grounded in reality' at Camp David

(CNN) Republican leaders left Camp David this weekend after a "constructive" discussion about the 2018 elections that was "grounded in reality," according to source familiar with the talks, as Republican leaders begin crafting their pitch for the first midterms of the Trump administration.

At the weekend retreat, it was made clear that Republicans are in a very difficult spot heading into 2018. Part of that -- as emphasized by the presentations at the summit -- has to do with simple history, according to another source. In both 1994 and 2010, for example, the first term President's party faced stiff midterm headwinds and suffered significant losses.

But among Republicans, there was also a recognition of the acute danger presented by current polling and unique forces facing the party this year specifically -- something that President Donald Trump told those assembled had more to do with their inability to sell what he perceives as the administration's successes than anything else.

At Camp David, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy referenced his experience as one of the architects of the 2010 House GOP takeover, and drew parallels between that year and 2018. The California Republican, however, noted that Republicans are better positioned to preserve their majorities because they recognize the potential problems and have time to create an action plan, now, before he said it's too late.

McCarthy touted on Monday's "Fox & Friends" Republicans' accomplishments -- citing their tax legislation, regulatory rollback and judicial confirmations -- as he struck a publicly optimistic tone about the 2018 elections.

