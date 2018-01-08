Trump physical unlikely to shed light on mental fitness

Story highlights Trump's physical is set for Friday

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's staunch defense of his own mental acuity this weekend all but ensured the questions mounting about his fitness will increase in the coming week, which is set to culminate Friday with his first known medical exam since taking office.

Coming amid a previously-unheard-of debate over the mental capacity of the country's oldest president at the time of his first election, the yearly presidential physical has attracted renewed attention from a capital now consumed with Trump's mental health. But there is little to indicate the checkup will provide much clarity about the state of Trump's mind.

In a series of tweets dispatched Saturday morning from the frigid Maryland woods, where he was huddling with congressional leaders at Camp David, Trump, 71, declared himself a "very stable genius" and "like, really smart."

Trump was attempting to rebut the claim made in a damaging new book that some of his aides doubt his fitness for office. But he was also speaking to the growing chorus -- mostly from Democrats but also including a few Republicans -- questioning his mental health.

On Friday, Trump is due at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland for a medical exam conducted by the White House physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, who performed President Barack Obama's last several physicals while he was in office. The White House has said it will provide a readout of the exam once it's complete.

