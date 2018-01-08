Trump to take victory lap on tax reform during farm bureau speech

Story highlights Trump will be surrounded by farmers and agriculture executives

"The American Dream is roaring back to life," Trump will say

(CNN) President Donald Trump will use a Monday speech at the American Farm Bureau in Nashville to tout his plans for rural prosperity and take a victory lap weeks after Republicans passed a sizable tax bill.

Trump, surrounded by a supportive audience of farmers and agriculture executives, will cast himself as the first president in decades to push for rural America to gain access to global markets, officials previewing the visit said. They also maintained that the new tax law will allow more farmers to keep money in their pockets and reinvest in their companies.

But the speech will also be colored by Trump's push to renegotiate NAFTA and leave other international trade agreements, policy proposals that many American farmers have not supported because of their reliance on international markets and low to no tariffs.

"The American dream is roaring back to life," Trump will say, according to prepared remarks provided by the White House. He will also tout the tax bill as providing "historic relief for our farmer and our middle class" and argue that "in every decision we make, we are honoring America's proud farming legacy."

Monday's victory lap comes after a consequential week for the President.

Read More