Dennis Kucinich is running for Ohio governor

Washington (CNN) Former Rep. Dennis Kucinich of Ohio on Monday filed his candidacy for governor, the Ohio secretary of state's office said, marking a return to politics for the former Democratic presidential candidate.

Sam Rossi, press secretary for the Ohio secretary of state, provided CNN a copy of Kucinich's filing.

Kucinich , a Cleveland politician and former mayor, gained national attention for his liberal positions and outspoken anti-war message, as well as his offbeat style.

He mounted two unsuccessful bids for president, once in the 2004 cycle and again in 2008.

He failed to hang on to his spot in Congress after redistricting helped push him into a 2012 race against another sitting Democrat. Kucinich lost his 2012 primary to Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur and later joined Fox News as a contributor.

