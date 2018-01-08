Oprah isn't the only celebrity who might have a future in politics

Story highlights Celebrities running for office is not a new concept

But since Trump's win, several big names have floated runs

(CNN) Oprah Winfrey's speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday night prompted wishful calls for the star to run for president -- and two of the TV icon's close friends told CNN that Winfrey is "actively thinking" about seeking the Oval Office in 2020.

Why not? President Donald Trump proved that a celebrity with no political experience could run for the highest office in the land and win.

Here's a look at some other celebrities who have recently floated runs for political office (some more seriously than others).

Actually running

Antonio Sabàto Jr., an actor and Trump supporter who rose to fame as a star on "General Hospital" in the '90s, is running as a Republican to unseat Democratic Rep. Julia Brownley in California's 26th District race.