(CNN) Farmers, ranchers, foresters, and producers know that the overall economy is booming again , and for that we are thankful and optimistic. But it is clear when you drive through the byways, small towns, and farmlands of our nation that rural America has not kept pace.

President Trump left no doubt that he cared for rural America when on April 25, 2017 -- my first day as Secretary of Agriculture -- he signed an executive order establishing the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity . It has been a task force I have been proud to chair, and we took seriously our charge: to investigate circumstances in rural areas of the country, to formulate concrete solutions to situations limiting prosperity and to report back to the President.

Anyone who knows how the President operates will understand that this was an executive order, not an executive suggestion. We have publicly presented our final report to President Trump.

It is fitting that the President accepted our findings at the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual meeting in Nashville. Formed of 22 cabinet departments and federal agencies, the task force enthusiastically embraced the challenges before it: to understand the issues that keep rural America from thriving, to develop a set of solutions to address those issues, and to tear down the walls within levels of government which inhibit that growth.

By the time the report was prepared for the President, we had identified over 100 actions the federal government should consider undertaking to ensure growth in America's heartland. We organized these solutions around five key indicators: connectivity, quality of life, rural workforce, technological innovation, and economic development. Taken together, these proposals create a road map to reinvigorate rural America's economy and its most precious resources — its people.

Each recommendation intersects with and complements the others, but the task force found one overarching need: improved high-speed internet access.

To increase access to broadband in rural areas, we must incentivize private capital investment, including the use of public-private partnerships. We must also invest in making high-speed Internet infrastructure more attractive by streamlining arduous review, approval, and permitting processes.

We have a duty to harness technological innovation to improve the quality, nutritional value, and safety of American crops. An improved strategy for research and development of new agricultural technologies will be key, as will be a unified US approach toward convincing our trading partners of the value of safe biotech products.

And it is imperative that we increase access to capital in rural America, repair crumbling infrastructure and reduce regulatory burdens to foster greater economic development. We should create opportunities that are attractive to the private sector by bundling projects to increase scale, allowing new obligations in federal and state loan programs, and promoting regional and state collaboration on projects. These actions will help us meet our goal of empowering rural America.

We realistically envision a rural America with world-class resources, tools, and supports to build robust, sustainable communities for generations to come. These are not simple tasks, and they will require the coordination and partnership of federal, state, and local governments, the private sector, individuals, and families across our great land.

