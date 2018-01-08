Oprah would make an exceptional president

Sally Kohn is a CNN political commentator and the author of the forthcoming book "The Opposite of Hate" (April 10, 2018). Follow her on Twitter: @sallykohn. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) In the hours after Oprah Winfrey's inspiring speech at the Golden Globe Awards, CNN's Brian Stelter reported that friends close to Oprah have said she is "actively thinking" about running for president in 2020. And progressives, like me, could not be happier.

To be clear, progressives have spent much of the last two years lamenting the idea of a billionaire TV star sitting in the Oval Office -- and for good reason. Donald Trump has repeatedly demonstrated himself to be a narcissist with no interest in learning about the nuances of policy, let alone government.

Elitism, ignorance and selfishness are always dangerous variables in political leadership. Trump, perhaps unique among any leader in modern political history, possesses all three. Even his strongest allies can hopefully admit his presidency has been sloppy and shortsighted. That, in fact, is putting it gently.

Oprah deserves her own category for most things in life -- and this is no different. There are TV stars and movie producers and charitable leaders and public intellectuals -- and then there's Oprah. Her singular ability to connect with people of all walks of life and build empires to help them, especially those most marginalized, is unparalleled.

To put a finer point on it: Donald Trump built buildings. Oprah has built our shared values and humanity through the scaffolding of her voice and the architecture of her moral leadership. Donald Trump made money. Oprah made a difference.

