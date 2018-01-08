Met Museum needs to live up to its history and its public

Jillian Steinhauer writes about art and politics and is a former senior editor of Hyperallergic. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

(CNN) For the first time in 48 years, the Metropolitan Museum of Art will begin charging some of its visitors a fixed and mandatory admission fee. Starting March 1, anyone visiting the museum from outside New York state will have to pay to enter the Met's hallowed halls: $25 for adults, $17 for seniors, and $12 for students -- except those studying in Connecticut or New Jersey, who will still be covered by the museum's current pay-what-you-wish policy. New Yorkers who show proof of residence will also be able to continue paying what they like.

At first thought, this change may not sound so bad. After all, art museums around the country charge admission fees, many of them the same price as the Met's figure: $25 will get you into the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art; or the Guggenheim. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Art Institute of Chicago both charge $25 for out-of-town adults, and both have discounts for local residents -- examples that the Met points to in defending its new scheme.

Yet the truth is, the Met isn't quite like any of those other institutions. As the largest art museum in the country -- and the second-most-visited art museum in the world behind the Louvre -- it stands alone in the United States especially. What's more, the Met is a public institution in many senses of the word. New York City owns its main building on Fifth Avenue and the land that building sits on in Central Park.

The Met's new policy reflects a way of thinking that sees the museum as a private investment, a palace of commodities, rather than a public resource devoted to knowledge. The former model is how the Met came to be: it's an encyclopedic museum whose massive collection was built by the wealth theft , and power of Western white people. Its status as a public resource is the only ethical way for the Met to survive. Institutions of its kind, including the British Museum and the Louvre, are vestiges of imperialism ; they pride themselves on housing and preserving precious objects from all around the world. The Met, for instance, has a leading collection of ancient Egyptian art. Is it really going to tell Egyptian visitors that they now have to pay more money than New Yorkers to see the Temple of Dendur?

In a worldwide climate of increasing privatization, worsening discrimination, and closed borders, cultural institutions have the opportunity to do what so many political ones can't: Open their doors to everyone, equally. Encourage coexistence and conversation among different people.