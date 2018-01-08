(CNN) The number of civilians fleeing their makeshift homes in northern Syria is likely to be in the tens of thousands, UN officials have told CNN, as the Syrian government steps up its offensive on key rebel-held areas.

The Syrian regime, led by President Bashar al-Assad, has resumed airstrikes on rebel-held areas, such as Idlib province, where medical organizations say several hospitals and medical facilities have been hit over the past two weeks.

The officials said that around half of the civilian population of 2 million people in Idlib province had already been living in "extremely dire" circumstances before being forced to again flee in the winter cold.

"They are particularly vulnerable as they were displaced before, and they are fleeing into areas that are extremely packed -- full to capacity -- and struggling to cope particularly now with the weather," one of the officials said.

Idlib province, which borders Turkey, is the largest remaining rebel-held territory in Syria.

