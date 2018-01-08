Iranian protester dies in police custody

(CNN) A 22-year-old man who was arrested during the recent anti-government protests in Iran has died in police custody, according to a report on state-run media on Monday.

Sina Ghanbari was being held in Tehran's notorious Evin Prison after security forces detained him along with hundreds of other protesters, most of whom were young Iranians.

An Iranian member of Parliament, Tayyebeh Siavashi, said she was informed by security officials that Ghanbari had killed himself in prison, state-run Aftab News reported. But messages by Iranians on social media cast doubt over the cause of his death.

Rumors of Ghanbari's death began to circulate on Iranian social media on Sunday after word spread from released prisoners who had been arrested and held with the student at Evin.

The protests, which lasted around six days, were the biggest challenge to the Iranian government's authority since mass demonstrations in 2009. Protesters were critical of President Hassan Rouhani's government and complained of the lack of opportunities in the country's stagnant economy.

