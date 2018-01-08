Story highlights Local health officials tell residents to contact the health department for a preventive injection

A 7-Eleven employee is believed to have handled food at the location while infected

(CNN) Health officials in Salt Lake County, Utah, are warning residents that an estimated 2,000 of them could have been exposed to hepatitis A at a local 7-Eleven convenience store.

People who visited the location in West Jordan between December 26 and January 3 could be at risk if they used a restroom in the store or consumed certain food items, according to the Salt Lake County Health Department

"The possible hepatitis A exposure occurred when an infected employee worked while ill and potentially handled certain items in the store," the department said on Sunday. The case is believed to be connected to a wider hepatitis A outbreak in the area that has been ongoing since August.

Customers who used the restroom or consumed a fountain drink, fresh fruit or food from the hot food case should contact the county health department to get information about receiving a preventive hepatitis A injection, the release said. Prepackaged items don't pose a risk of exposure.

As of Monday afternoon, 256 people had been referred by the county health department to get an injection, according to CNN affiliate KSTU