Britain's Princess Charlotte starts nursery school

By Judith Vonberg, CNN

Updated 7:32 PM ET, Mon January 8, 2018

Princess Charlotte begins nursery school
Princess Charlotte begins nursery school

(CNN)Britain's Princess Charlotte, youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, started nursery school on Monday.

Kensington Palace tweeted two photographs of the young princess Monday afternoon. She was pictured wearing a red coat, red buckle shoes and a pale pink scarf.
Princess Charlotte smiles in a handout picture provided by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as she prepares for her first day at the Willcocks Nursery School in London on Monday, January 8. She is fourth in line to the British throne behind her grandfather, Prince Charles; her father, Prince William; and her big brother, Prince George.
Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
Princess Charlotte smiles in a handout picture provided by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as she prepares for her first day at the Willcocks Nursery School in London on Monday, January 8. She is fourth in line to the British throne behind her grandfather, Prince Charles; her father, Prince William; and her big brother, Prince George.
Britain&#39;s Princess Charlotte arrives at Berlin Tegel Airport during the royals&#39; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/17/world/gallery/royals-visit-poland-germany-2017/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;official visit to Germany and Poland&lt;/a&gt; in July, 2017.
Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
Britain's Princess Charlotte arrives at Berlin Tegel Airport during the royals' official visit to Germany and Poland in July, 2017.
Princess Charlotte is pictured at home in April 2017 in Norfolk, England. The photograph was taken by her mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, to mark the Princess&#39; second birthday.
Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
Princess Charlotte is pictured at home in April 2017 in Norfolk, England. The photograph was taken by her mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, to mark the Princess' second birthday.
Charlotte is held by her mother as her family ends &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/24/world/gallery/royals-visit-canada-sept-2016/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an eight-day tour of Canada&lt;/a&gt; in October 2016. At left is her brother and her father.
Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
Charlotte is held by her mother as her family ends an eight-day tour of Canada in October 2016. At left is her brother and her father.
Catherine holds flowers for Charlotte to smell as they leave Victoria, British Columbia, in October 2016.
Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
Catherine holds flowers for Charlotte to smell as they leave Victoria, British Columbia, in October 2016.
The royal family watches an entertainer blow up a balloon during a children&#39;s party in Victoria in September 2016.
Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
The royal family watches an entertainer blow up a balloon during a children's party in Victoria in September 2016.
The royal family arrives in Victoria in September 2016.
Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
The royal family arrives in Victoria in September 2016.
William and Catherine attend to Charlotte during &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/06/11/europe/queen-elizabeth-birthday-britain/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;celebrations&lt;/a&gt; marking the Queen&#39;s 90th birthday.
Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
William and Catherine attend to Charlotte during celebrations marking the Queen's 90th birthday.
Charlotte and her dad are photographed during a trip to the French Alps in March 2016.
Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
Charlotte and her dad are photographed during a trip to the French Alps in March 2016.
Charlotte plays with a stuffed dog in a photo taken by her mother in November 2015.
Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
Charlotte plays with a stuffed dog in a photo taken by her mother in November 2015.
This family photo was taken after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/05/europe/royal-baby-princess-charlotte-christening/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Charlotte&#39;s christening&lt;/a&gt; in July 2015. In the front row, from left, are Prince William, Prince George, Duchess Catherine, Princess Charlotte and Queen Elizabeth II. In the back row, from left, are Catherine&#39;s father, Michael Middleton; her sister, Pippa Middleton; her brother, James Middleton; her mother, Carole Middleton; Prince Charles; Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; and Prince Philip.
Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
This family photo was taken after Charlotte's christening in July 2015. In the front row, from left, are Prince William, Prince George, Duchess Catherine, Princess Charlotte and Queen Elizabeth II. In the back row, from left, are Catherine's father, Michael Middleton; her sister, Pippa Middleton; her brother, James Middleton; her mother, Carole Middleton; Prince Charles; Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; and Prince Philip.
William and Catherine pose with their two children at Charlotte&#39;s christening.
Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
William and Catherine pose with their two children at Charlotte's christening.
Charlotte is pushed in her pram following her christening.
Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
Charlotte is pushed in her pram following her christening.
Charlotte is carried by her mother as they arrive for her christening.
Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
Charlotte is carried by her mother as they arrive for her christening.
The royal family arrives for the christening.
Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
The royal family arrives for the christening.
Charlotte &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/06/europe/uk-royal-princess-charlotte-photos/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;is seen with her big brother for the first time&lt;/a&gt; in this photo released by Kensington Palace in June 2015.
Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
Charlotte is seen with her big brother for the first time in this photo released by Kensington Palace in June 2015.
Charlotte sleeps in a car seat as the family leaves St. Mary&#39;s Hospital in London on May 2, 2015. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/02/europe/uk-royal-baby-duchess-of-cambridge-hospitalized/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;newborn princess&lt;/a&gt; weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.
Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
Charlotte sleeps in a car seat as the family leaves St. Mary's Hospital in London on May 2, 2015. The newborn princess weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.
William and Catherine are photographed leaving the hospital after Charlotte&#39;s birth.
Photos: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
William and Catherine are photographed leaving the hospital after Charlotte's birth.
The images were taken by Charlotte's mother, the former Kate Middleton, shortly before she left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School, a private school in west London.
The nursery school, founded in 1964, is housed in a church hall just a short walk from Kensington Palace.
    The school, which charges £14,550 ($19,740) per year, was classed as "outstanding" at the last official inspection in 2012.
    Charlotte, younger sister to George, will turn three in May. By then, she's expected to have a new younger sibling -- the Duchess is expecting her third child in April.
    Princess Charlotte charmed onlookers when she arrived in Berlin with her family last July.
    Despite her young age, Charlotte is already settling into a lifetime of royal duties. During a family visit to Berlin in July last year, she charmed ambassadors and dignitaries on the airport tarmac, smiling happily while shaking hands and accepting a baby bouquet of flowers as her parents looked on proudly.
    Prince George started school in September last year.
    Charlotte's first day at nursery comes just four months after her older brother George started school. The four-year-old prince was accompanied on his first day by his father, William.