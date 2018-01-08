(CNN) Britain's Princess Charlotte, youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, started nursery school on Monday.

Kensington Palace tweeted two photographs of the young princess Monday afternoon. She was pictured wearing a red coat, red buckle shoes and a pale pink scarf.

The images were taken by Charlotte's mother, the former Kate Middleton, shortly before she left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School, a private school in west London.

The nursery school, founded in 1964, is housed in a church hall just a short walk from Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/dDIOZdA7aM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 8, 2018

The school, which charges £14,550 ($19,740) per year, was classed as "outstanding" at the last official inspection in 2012.

