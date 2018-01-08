Story highlights Wiseau made a grab for the mic

Seth ROgen said he wanted to know what he would have said

(CNN) Tommy Wiseau finally got his moment in the spotlight Sunday night at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Well, sort of.

The filmmaker was invited onstage by James Franco after the actor won best actor in a musical or comedy for playing Wiseau in "The Disaster Artist."

But Franco physically stopped Wiseau when he made a move toward the microphone.

Tommy Wiseau trying to steal the microphone during James Franco's acceptance speech is my favorite moment of 2018 so far. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/t5nmfYQKXi — Jordan Ross (@TheJordanRoss) January 8, 2018

The actor instead quoted Wiseau, opening his acceptance speech with Wiseau's thoughts about the ceremony.

Read More