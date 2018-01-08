Rose McGowan was not impressed by Golden Globes showing

Story highlights McGowan tweeted about the fashion protest

She has accused Hollywood of being silent

(CNN) The black attire and #TimesUp pins at Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards were meant to bring attention to the plight of victims of sexual assault, harassment and inequality.

But one of the women leading the push for justice wasn't enthused about the entertainment industry's demonstration.

Rose McGowan responded to a tweet Sunday from actress Asia Argento.

"No one should forget that you were the first one who broke the silence," Argento wrote. "Anyone who tries to diminish your work is a troll and an enemy of the movement. You gave me the courage to speak out. I am on your side until I die."

McGowan called out Hollywood in her response to Argento.

