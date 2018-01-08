Reactions to Oprah's speech: 'We went to church'

(CNN) Here are eight quotes from Oprah Winfrey's powerful Golden Globes speech on Sunday night and how social media reacted.

"So I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon!"

Oprah Winfrey is as brilliant and inspiring as any public figure today. She doesn't speak to celebrity America, she speaks to America. Don't underestimate her. https://t.co/V9JRuLBXKT

"There's someone else, Recy Taylor, a name I know and I think you should know, too."

When #Oprah spoke the name Recy Taylor I could not stop crying. Racism and sexism have been devouring black women for decades. Our sisters, like Rosa Parks and Tarana Burke, have always been on the frontline screaming this truth. #GoldenGlobes #MeToo #TIMESUP

@NAACP sent a young activist named #RosaParks to investigate. We are 108 yrs old and still fighting for #EqualProtection Under the Law. Thank you #Oprah for sharing the #RecyTaylor story LEST WE NOT FORGET. #GoldenGlobes2018 tonight #ImageAwards next https://t.co/8OlGyrC6DT

#RecyTaylor is trending because @Oprah was the first black woman to win this award and used the platform to tell her story. Black women are so transcendent.

"What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have."

There is no such thing as "your truth." There is the truth and your opinion. https://t.co/oLg7vL9lFM — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 8, 2018

"And I'm especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories. Each of us in this room are celebrated because of the stories that we tell, and this year we became the story."

"When that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me too' again."

.@Oprah reminded us exactly what the Times Up and #MeToo campaigns are about at their core, and what we should all be fired up about. https://t.co/aRBoxfYZ6U — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 8, 2018

"Thank you to all the women who have spoken out to ensure that nobody has to say #MeToo again!" - #Oprah, bringing down the HOUSE at the #GoldenGlobes #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/G6IQAAnQlH — NARAL (@NARAL) January 8, 2018

"We all know the press is under siege these days. We also know it's the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and to injustice."

First black woman to receive this award. Wow. @Oprah acknowledging all the little girls watching and the press where she started. #GoldenGlobes — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 8, 2018

"In 1982, Sidney received the Cecil B. DeMille award right here at the Golden Globes and it is not lost on me that at this moment, there are some little girls watching as I become the first black woman to be given this same award."

Just rewatched Oprah's remarkably delivered oration. Perfectly framed. Started with anecdote about the hope instilled in her by Poitier and ended with her reaching out with hope to the next generation. Haven't heard the like in a long time. — Peter Marks (@petermarksdrama) January 8, 2018

It makes me feel inspired when my 9y/o sees #Oprah on the #GoldenGlobes and says, "one more reason to know I can do anything" 🙌🏾 — Janell ✊🏾💜 (@jwalls619) January 8, 2018

"For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up."

I will now officially divide time like this : Everything that happened before @Oprah speech : Everything that will happen after. — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 8, 2018