Reactions to Oprah's speech: 'We went to church'

By Madison Park, CNN

Updated 4:43 AM ET, Mon January 8, 2018

The Golden Globes in under 90 seconds

    The Golden Globes in under 90 seconds

(CNN)Here are eight quotes from Oprah Winfrey's powerful Golden Globes speech on Sunday night and how social media reacted.

"So I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon!"

"There's someone else, Recy Taylor, a name I know and I think you should know, too."

    "What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have."

    "And I'm especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories. Each of us in this room are celebrated because of the stories that we tell, and this year we became the story."

    "When that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me too' again."

    "We all know the press is under siege these days. We also know it's the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and to injustice."

    "In 1982, Sidney received the Cecil B. DeMille award right here at the Golden Globes and it is not lost on me that at this moment, there are some little girls watching as I become the first black woman to be given this same award."

    "For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up."