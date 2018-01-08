(CNN) While presenting the Best Director award alongside Ron Howard, Natalie Portman took the opportunity to point out the obvious: Not a single woman was nominated.

"And here are the all male nominees," she said before reading out the list.

"Here are the ALL-MALE nominees." Natalie Portman presents the names for best director of a motion picture. #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/zYXYaG0ma7 pic.twitter.com/tIosfUGaCt — CNN Entertainment (@CNNent) January 8, 2018

Guillermo del Toro won the category for "The Shape of Water."

Reaction was mixed on Twitter, with users congratulating her for highlighting a perceived gender bias and others saying Portman's comments had detracted from a moment of genuine achievement for the nominees.

Barbra Streisand later pointed out that she was the last woman to receive a Golden Globe for Best Director when she won for "Yentl."

Here to present our final award of the night is someone who needs no introduction... @BarbraStreisand! She introduces the nominees for Best Motion Picture - Drama. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Q946KYUjvH — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

