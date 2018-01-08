Why Jimmy Kimmel isn't writing his Oscar jokes yet

(CNN) With nearly two months to go until the Academy Awards, host Jimmy Kimmel is in no hurry to start writing his material, even when it comes to the industry's ongoing discussion about sexual misconduct and the women who are leading the charge to create change, which dominated the conversation at Sunday night's Golden Globes.

"I do thank [Seth Meyers] for being that litmus test," Kimmel told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour, referencing the Golden Globes host. "As far as how I will handle it, the problem is it's two months from now. So it's almost like getting into a hot tub or something; you can't really know what the temperature is until you get there."

He added after the panel: "I couldn't tell you that I have one joke in mind that I know I'll do."

Whether sexual harassment will continue to be top of mind remains to be seen, said Kimmel. But he thinks the moment had a noticeable impact on the red carpet.

"I thought the red carpet was really interesting because people were talking about something for once, and I think that was refreshing," he said. "And at the very least, it was great to see people discussing something of significance. I think, ultimately, how can you argue that any of this is anything but good?"

