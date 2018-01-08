Golden Globes bring scant focus to wide-open Oscar race

Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners Best motion picture -- drama: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Hide Caption 1 of 25

Best motion picture -- musical or comedy: "Lady Bird"

Best actress in a motion picture -- drama: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best actor in a motion picture -- drama: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Best actress in a motion picture -- musical or comedy: Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Best actor in a motion picture -- musical or comedy: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Best supporting actor in a motion picture: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best animated feature film: "Coco"

Best director: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Best screenplay: Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best original score: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"

Best original song: "This Is Me" by Pasek and Paul, "The Greatest Showman"

Best foreign-language film: "In the Fade"

Best television series -- drama: "The Handmaid's Tale"

Best television series -- musical or comedy: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Best actress in a television series -- drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Best actor in a television series -- drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Best actress in a television series -- musical or comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Best actor in a television series -- musical or comedy: Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Best miniseries or television film: "Big Little Lies"

Best actress in a miniseries or television film: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Best actor in a miniseries or television film: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"

Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"