Golden Globes bring scant focus to wide-open Oscar race

(CNN) The Golden Globes brought clarity and passion to the campaign to change Hollywood's culture regarding sexual harassment. The awards themselves did considerably less to outline the contours of a wide-open Oscar race, while exhibiting several familiar quirks associated with this particular event.

If there was one clear winner on Sunday, it was " Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," which nabbed Globes as best drama, for writer Martin McDonagh (who also directed the film), star Frances McDormand and co-star Sam Rockwell.

The movie, about a mother who campaigns to pressure local authorities to solve the rape and murder of her daughter, was already a likely Oscar nominee but presumably had its status bolstered, as academy voters fill out their ballots this week in advance of the Jan. 23 announcement.

"Lady Bird," the coming-of-age saga chosen as best comedy or musical, also received a boost, though perhaps the bigger question is whether the film's director, Greta Gerwig, can break through in that category. As presenter Natalie Portman noted from the stage , an all-male field -- populated by old pros, like Steven Spielberg and Ridley Scott -- held sway at the Globes.

Otherwise, the Globes selections maintained the organizing Hollywood Foreign Press Association's longstanding preference for international talent and big names, along with a penchant for the new on the TV side.

