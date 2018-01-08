(CNN) Eva Longoria, Debra Messing and Laura Dern called out E! on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday to slam the network for former host Catt Sadler's departure over her pay gap.

E!'s Ryan Seacrest was interviewing Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria and Nicole Kidman when Longoria jumped in to say she supports Sadler, who made headlines last month when she announced she was leaving the company due to a "massive" pay disparity.

"With Time's Up, we support gender equity and equal pay, and we hope E! follows that lead with Catt as well." Longoria said. "We stand with you Catt."

Witherspoon and Kidman nodded in agreement while Longoria spoke. Seacrest responded saying, "We love Catt, we love her," before ending the interview.

Eva Longoria brings up women equal pay and says "We stand with you Catt Sadler" to Ryan Seacrest and E!. Debra Messing also called out E! on the red carpet. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/nzBVTI0WVz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2018

Debra Messing also used her red carpet time on Sunday to express her dismay over Sadler's departure from E!

