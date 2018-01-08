Breaking News

WTF with Frances McDormand getting bleeped at Golden Globes

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:05 AM ET, Mon January 8, 2018

Best motion picture -- drama: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best motion picture -- drama: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best motion picture -- musical or comedy: "Lady Bird"
Best motion picture -- musical or comedy: "Lady Bird"
Best actress in a motion picture -- drama: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best actress in a motion picture -- drama: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best actor in a motion picture -- drama: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"
Best actor in a motion picture -- drama: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"
Best actress in a motion picture -- musical or comedy: Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"
Best actress in a motion picture -- musical or comedy: Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"
Best actor in a motion picture -- musical or comedy: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"
Best actor in a motion picture -- musical or comedy: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"
Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"
Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"
Best supporting actor in a motion picture: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best supporting actor in a motion picture: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best animated feature film: "Coco"
Best animated feature film: "Coco"
Best director: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"
Best director: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"
Best screenplay: Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best screenplay: Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best original score: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"
Best original score: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"
Best original song: "This Is Me" by Pasek and Paul, "The Greatest Showman"
Best original song: "This Is Me" by Pasek and Paul, "The Greatest Showman"
Best foreign-language film: "In the Fade"
Best foreign-language film: "In the Fade"
Best television series -- drama: "The Handmaid's Tale"
Best television series -- drama: "The Handmaid's Tale"
Best television series -- musical or comedy: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Best television series -- musical or comedy: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Best actress in a television series -- drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Best actress in a television series -- drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Best actor in a television series -- drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Best actor in a television series -- drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Best actress in a television series -- musical or comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Best actress in a television series -- musical or comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Best actor in a television series -- musical or comedy: Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"
Best actor in a television series -- musical or comedy: Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"
Best miniseries or television film: "Big Little Lies"
Best miniseries or television film: "Big Little Lies"
Best actress in a miniseries or television film: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"
Best actress in a miniseries or television film: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"
Best actor in a miniseries or television film: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"
Best actor in a miniseries or television film: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"
Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"
Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"
Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film: Alexander Skarsgård, "Big Little Lies"
Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film: Alexander Skarsgård, "Big Little Lies"
  • McDormand was censored for non-curse words
  • The actress is known to be outspoken

(CNN)Frances McDormand gave a rousing acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday -- at least the parts that viewers at home actually got to hear.

McDormand won best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."
Related: Golden Globes - The winners list
    For some reason the show bleeped her thanking the film's production company Fox Searchlight.
    But after she managed to get the word "shite" past the censors, they apparently weren't taking any more chances. They also censored her saying "Molotov cocktail" after she mentioned the entire cast brought their "very best game" to the project.
    "For instance, I cannot throw a baseball for shite, but I managed to throw a Molotov cocktail from one building to another across a two lane street," she said. "That was really fun, but don't try it at home."
    McDormand was again bleeped when she spoke of the "tectonic shift" in Hollywood that has seen the treatment of women thrust into the spotlight.
    "Many of you know I keep my politics private, but it was really great to be in this room tonight," she said. "And to be part of the tectonic shift in our industry's power structure. Trust me, the women in this room tonight are not here for the food. We are here for the work."
    Social media was not happy with the seemingly unnecessary censoring.
    "No shout outs to the NBC censor who bleeped out Frances McDormand saying 'Fox Searchlight' and 'tectonic shift' (but missed her saying "shite")," Detroit News film critic Adam Graham tweeted.
    Some did point out that the actress, who has a reputation for playing characters who don't mind using profanity, can be pretty outspoken.
    CNN has reached out to the Golden Globes for comment.