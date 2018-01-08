WTF with Frances McDormand getting bleeped at Golden Globes

Story highlights McDormand was censored for non-curse words

(CNN) Frances McDormand gave a rousing acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday -- at least the parts that viewers at home actually got to hear.

McDormand won best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

For some reason the show bleeped her thanking the film's production company Fox Searchlight.

But after she managed to get the word "shite" past the censors, they apparently weren't taking any more chances. They also censored her saying "Molotov cocktail" after she mentioned the entire cast brought their "very best game" to the project.

