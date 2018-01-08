(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- The Trump administration will end protections for certain nationals of El Salvador, a move that could leave more than 200,000 immigrants without any legal status.
-- A compromise on DACA looks more likely as a bipartisan pair of House members unveils a "foundation" for a deal.
-- Oprah for president? That's the question we woke up to this morning after her rousing speech at the Golden Globes. That is, before sources confirmed Oprah running in 2020 might be an actual thing.
-- Mitt Romney was treated for prostate cancer over the summer, and doctors say his prognosis is good.
-- SpaceX launched a secret spacecraft into orbit.
-- Three people were injured after a fire broke out at Trump Tower.
-- An oil tanker that collided with a ship off China was at risk of exploding.
-- H&M apologized for using a black child to sell a sweatshirt with a "Coolest monkey in the jungle" slogan.
-- Britain's Princess Charlotte started nursery school.
-- No, these are not trippy paintings. They're actual photos of Jupiter.