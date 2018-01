(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- The Trump administration will end protections for certain nationals of El Salvador , a move that could leave more than 200,000 immigrants without any legal status.

-- A compromise on DACA looks more likely as a bipartisan pair of House members unveils a "foundation" for a deal

-- Oprah for president? That's the question we woke up to this morning after her rousing speech at the Golden Globes. That is, before sources confirmed Oprah running in 2020 might be an actual thing

-- Mitt Romney was treated for prostate cancer over the summer, and doctors say his prognosis is good