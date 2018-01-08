Told not to drum, this woman is breaking a centuries-old taboo

Editor's Note: CNN is committed to covering gender inequality wherever it occurs in the world. This story is part of As Equals, a year-long series.

Arusha, Tanzania — Kasiva Mutua carefully unpacks her drums, placing them on the paving stones of a courtyard.

Shaded by a tree from Tanzania's harsh midday sun she settles, cross-legged behind them.

As she starts to play her eyes close as she loses herself in the rhythm.

This is a defiant act in Mutua's native Kenya, where it's taboo for women to drum.

