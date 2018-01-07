Police chief arrested in undercover child sex sting

(CNN) The online ad was pretty blunt: "Dominate [sic] male police officer seeks fun, discreet, sub playmate -- m4w."

Before long, that officer got a response from a purported 14-year-old girl. And the age didn't dissuade him, authorities said.

"... everyone has to have a first time," the officer responded, according to a criminal complaint. "... you will just have to get me naked tomorrow."

But the officer sending those crude messages wasn't just any cop -- he was Michael William Diebold, the police chief of Leechburg, Pennsylvania, investigators say.

And that 14-year-old girl wasn't really an eighth-grader. It was a special agent for the state attorney general's Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

