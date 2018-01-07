Water leak floods JFK Airport baggage claim, forces evacuation

(CNN) A water leak flooded a baggage claim area at JFK International Airport in New York on Sunday afternoon, soaking stranded travelers' luggage and shutting down down international fights into Terminal 4.

Flooding at JFK Airport in a baggage claim area.

The water leak occurred at a bad time for the airport, which was jammed with frustrated travelers whose flights were delayed or canceled by the bitter cold that has gripped the East Coast. Passengers reported spending hours sitting on the tarmac before deplaning. Luggage covered large sections of the airport floor as passengers waited for flights.

The temperature was around 15 degrees when the flooding started about 1:30 p.m. Video showed standing water in a large section of the terminal and water cascading down a wall in an arrival area.

Power went out in parts of Terminal 4. Conveyer belts stopped working on some luggage carousels and travelers were instructed to pick up their bags in another part of the terminal. The arrival area was cordoned off while employees swept water off the floor.