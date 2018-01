Water leak floods JFK Airport baggage claim, forces evacuation

(CNN) A water leak flooded a baggage claim area at JFK International Airport in New York on Sunday afternoon, soaking stranded travelers' suitcases and forcing a partial evacuation of Terminal 4.

The flooding caused flight delays, according to a tweet from the airport . JFK advised passengers to check with their airline prior to arriving at the airport.

Flooding at JFK Airport in a baggage claim area.

Part of Terminal 4 was evacuated after the flooding started about 1:30 p.m. ET. The New York City Fire Department responded, but no cause of the leak has been provided yet.

Terminal 4 is "the major gateway for international arrivals at JFK airport. It serves as a major international hub for Delta Airlines," the airport website says.

Video showed at least an inch of water covering a large expanse of the floor and water cascading down a wall in the arrivals area.

