WH aide: Bannon's comments 'grotesque'

Story highlights Anchor Jake Tapper cut off the contentious interview as Miller focused on presenting Trump as a "political genius" and refused to answer questions

Miller described Bannon's role as "greatly exaggerated"

Washington (CNN) A top White House aide on Sunday kept up the drumbeat against former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, calling his comments in a new book on President Donald Trump "grotesque."

"It's tragic and unfortunate that Steve would make these grotesque comments so out of touch with reality and obviously so vindictive," White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller said on CNN's "State of the Union."

During the contentious interview, Miller offered largely combative responses and focused on presenting Trump as a "political genius" before anchor Jake Tapper cut off the interview because of Miller's refusal to answer questions.

CNN has not independently confirmed all the assertions in "Fire and Fury" by author Michael Wolff, which portrays Trump allies questioning the President's mental fitness for office.

Trump on Saturday took to Twitte r to defend his mental abilities, saying he is "like, really smart" and a "very stable genius."

