Washington (CNN) House Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff suggested Sunday that the White House pressed federal authorities to investigate allegations of corruption against the Clinton Foundation, the charity of former President Bill and Hillary Clinton.

"If they are investigating Hillary Clinton, it doesn't take a genius -- let alone a 'stable genius' -- to see why," Schiff said on CNN's "State of the Union," referring to President Donald Trump's tweet Saturday that he's a "very stable genius."

"It's not because some new evidence has come to light," Schiff added. "It's because they're being badgered by the White House to do it."

The FBI and federal prosecutors are looking into whether foundation donors were improperly promised policy favors or special access to Hillary Clinton while she was secretary of state and whether tax-exempt funds were misused, an official told CNN.

It's unclear precisely what, if any, new evidence ignited the current federal investigation after initial inquiries had stalled prior to the 2016 election.

