Bannon: 'I regret' delay in responding to book

Washington (CNN) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said Sunday he regretted not responding sooner to comments attributed to him that were critical of Donald Trump Jr. in an explosive new book on the White House.

"Donald Trump, Jr. is both a patriot and a good man," read Bannon's statement, which CNN obtained Sunday from a source close to Bannon. "He has been relentless in his advocacy for his father and the agenda that has helped turn our country around."

The statement later adds: "I regret that my delay in responding to the inaccurate reporting regarding Don Jr has diverted attention from the president's historical accomplishments in the first year of (Trump's) presidency."

In the book, "Fire and Fury," author Michael Wolff quotes Bannon as saying the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Trump campaign officials, including Trump Jr. and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and a Russian lawyer purportedly offering damaging information about Hillary Clinton was "treasonous." The book also attributes statements to him denigrating the President.

