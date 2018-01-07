CIA director defends Trump's mental abilities

Washington (CNN) CIA Director Mike Pompeo defended President Donald Trump's mental abilities in the wake of a book claiming Trump does not read or properly process information presented to him.

"Those statements are just absurd," Pompeo said on "Fox News Sunday."

When he delivers information to Trump almost daily, the President engages with it and is an "avid consumer" of the CIA's work, Pompeo said.

In the past, Pompeo has described Trump as engaged with the intelligence in his briefings, and said part of Trump's preferred briefing method involves visual aids and "killer graphics."

On Sunday, Pompeo said that was true -- and that he loves "killer graphics" also.

