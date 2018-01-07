Tillerson's new line: Trump is right on everything

Aaron David Miller is a vice president and distinguished scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and author of "The End of Greatness: Why America Can't Have (and Doesn't Want) Another Great President." Miller was a Middle East negotiator in Democratic and Republican administrations. Follow him @aarondmiller2. Richard Sokolsky is a non-resident senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. From 2005-2015, he served as a member of the Secretary of State's Office of Policy Planning. The views expressed in this commentary are their own.

(CNN) On Friday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gave an exclusive interview to CNN. What might have well been his exit interview instead turned into a well-orchestrated statement of his intention to remain in his job -- at least until the end of 2018.

So now that the nation's top diplomat is staying, what does the interview tell us about what to expect from him -- and the administration -- in 2018?

Here are the takeaways. And they aren't particularly pretty.

No more push back: Trump was right on everything

Perhaps the most stunning and revealing takeaway from the Tillerson interview is his admission -- disingenuous though it might be -- that "I would tell you on all of the major policy areas the President has made the right decision on every one of those."

Read More