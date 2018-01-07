Airstrikes kill 17 civilians in Syrian rebel-held area, rescuers say

(CNN) At least 17 civilians in the Syrian enclave of Eastern Ghouta were killed and dozens more injured in a day of airstrikes, a rescue group and war monitor said.

The White Helmets volunteer rescue group reported dozens of airstrikes in the area on Saturday, adding that four children were among the dead and 40 more people were injured.

It said government airstrikes, backed by Russian air power, had begun nine days ago. The latest strikes come as the government steps up its offensive against the country's last rebel-held areas.

Syrian civilians inspect the damage following air raids on Eastern Ghouta, Syria, on Saturday.

A resident in Eastern Ghouta told CNN that airstrikes and shelling were continuing Sunday, adding that he heard four airstrikes in the space of 10 hours.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitor of the conflict, also reported the death toll of 17, adding that Syrian and Russian aircraft had targeted several residential areas. The monitor said that a coalition of rebels and jihadists had surrounded the only Syrian-regime base in the enclave several days ago.

