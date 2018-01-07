(CNN) The fluorescent colors of Dunkin' Donuts' iconic sweets are taking on a new recipe. The company announced on Thursday that it is removing all artificial dyes from its doughnuts.

In an announcement in March, the company said it was planning to eliminate all artificial coloring by the end of 2018. Instead, it decided to take on this challenge as a New Year's resolution, and has already cut out the dyes from all doughnuts at its locations in the United States, and also from Dunkin' Donuts sold at other restaurants and stores nationwide.

By the end of 2018, the company says the cleaner ingredients should go across everything on the menu, including frozen beverages like the Coolatta.

"This is all part of a larger initiative to offer our guests simpler ingredients and cleaner menu labels," said Ron Golden, manager of doughnut excellence, in a news release.

Dunkin' Donuts is not the first company to make the decision to remove dyes from its ingredient list.

Read More