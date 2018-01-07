Oprah Winfrey: 'For too long women have not been heard or believed'

(CNN) Oprah Winfrey accepted her Cecil B. DeMille Award on Sunday night at the Golden Globes with a message to the young girls watching: "A new day is on the horizon."

The media mogul's message came during a Golden Globes ceremony notable for being the first major award show since Hollywood first began addressing rampant sexual harassment against women in the entertainment industry and beyond.

'Speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have'

Winfrey made the same point in her speech, saying sexual harassment "transcends any culture, geography, race, religion, politics or work place."

