Oprah Winfrey: 'For too long women have not been heard or believed'

(CNN) Oprah Winfrey accepted her Cecil B. DeMille Award on Sunday night at the Golden Globes with a message to the young girls watching: "A new day is on the horizon."

The mogul's message came during a Golden Globes ceremony notable for being the first major award show since Hollywood first began addressing rampant sexual harassment against women in the entertainment industry and beyond.

'Speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have'

Anti-sexual harassment group Time's Up, which led the night's all-black fashion movement, has made it a point to highlight the fact that sexual harassment is not a problem unique to Hollywood.

Winfrey made the same point in her speech, saying it "transcends any culture, geography, race, religion, politics or work place."

