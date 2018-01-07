Breaking News

Golden Globes: The winners list

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 11:36 PM ET, Sun January 7, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;strong&gt;Best motion picture -- drama:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best motion picture -- drama: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Hide Caption
1 of 25
&lt;strong&gt;Best motion picture -- musical or comedy:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;Lady Bird&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best motion picture -- musical or comedy: "Lady Bird"
Hide Caption
2 of 25
&lt;strong&gt;Best actress in a motion picture -- drama:&lt;/strong&gt; Frances McDormand, &quot;Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best actress in a motion picture -- drama: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Hide Caption
3 of 25
&lt;strong&gt;Best actor in a motion picture -- drama:&lt;/strong&gt; Gary Oldman, &quot;Darkest Hour&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best actor in a motion picture -- drama: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"
Hide Caption
4 of 25
&lt;strong&gt;Best actress in a motion picture -- musical or comedy:&lt;/strong&gt; Saoirse Ronan, &quot;Lady Bird&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best actress in a motion picture -- musical or comedy: Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"
Hide Caption
5 of 25
&lt;strong&gt;Best actor in a motion picture -- musical or comedy:&lt;/strong&gt; James Franco, &quot;The Disaster Artist&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best actor in a motion picture -- musical or comedy: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"
Hide Caption
6 of 25
&lt;strong&gt;Best supporting actress in a motion picture:&lt;/strong&gt; Allison Janney, &quot;I, Tonya&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"
Hide Caption
7 of 25
&lt;strong&gt;Best supporting actor in a motion picture:&lt;/strong&gt; Sam Rockwell, &quot;Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best supporting actor in a motion picture: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Hide Caption
8 of 25
&lt;strong&gt;Best animated feature film:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;Coco&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best animated feature film: "Coco"
Hide Caption
9 of 25
&lt;strong&gt;Best director:&lt;/strong&gt; Guillermo del Toro, &quot;The Shape of Water&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best director: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"
Hide Caption
10 of 25
&lt;strong&gt;Best screenplay:&lt;/strong&gt; Martin McDonagh, &quot;Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best screenplay: Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Hide Caption
11 of 25
&lt;strong&gt;Best original score:&lt;/strong&gt; Alexandre Desplat, &quot;The Shape of Water&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best original score: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"
Hide Caption
12 of 25
&lt;strong&gt;Best original song:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;This Is Me&quot; by Pasek and Paul, &quot;The Greatest Showman&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best original song: "This Is Me" by Pasek and Paul, "The Greatest Showman"
Hide Caption
13 of 25
&lt;strong&gt;Best foreign-language film:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;In the Fade&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best foreign-language film: "In the Fade"
Hide Caption
14 of 25
&lt;strong&gt;Best television series -- drama:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;The Handmaid&#39;s Tale&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best television series -- drama: "The Handmaid's Tale"
Hide Caption
15 of 25
&lt;strong&gt;Best television series -- musical or comedy:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best television series -- musical or comedy: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Hide Caption
16 of 25
&lt;strong&gt;Best actress in a television series -- drama:&lt;/strong&gt; Elisabeth Moss, &quot;The Handmaid&#39;s Tale&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best actress in a television series -- drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Hide Caption
17 of 25
&lt;strong&gt;Best actor in a television series -- drama:&lt;/strong&gt; Sterling K. Brown, &quot;This Is Us&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best actor in a television series -- drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Hide Caption
18 of 25
&lt;strong&gt;Best actress in a television series -- musical or comedy:&lt;/strong&gt; Rachel Brosnahan, &quot;The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best actress in a television series -- musical or comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Hide Caption
19 of 25
&lt;strong&gt;Best actor in a television series -- musical or comedy:&lt;/strong&gt; Aziz Ansari, &quot;Master of None&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best actor in a television series -- musical or comedy: Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"
Hide Caption
20 of 25
&lt;strong&gt;Best miniseries or television film:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;Big Little Lies&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best miniseries or television film: "Big Little Lies"
Hide Caption
21 of 25
&lt;strong&gt;Best actress in a miniseries or television film:&lt;/strong&gt; Nicole Kidman, &quot;Big Little Lies&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best actress in a miniseries or television film: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"
Hide Caption
22 of 25
&lt;strong&gt;Best actor in a miniseries or television film:&lt;/strong&gt; Ewan McGregor, &quot;Fargo&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best actor in a miniseries or television film: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"
Hide Caption
23 of 25
&lt;strong&gt;Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film:&lt;/strong&gt; Laura Dern, &quot;Big Little Lies&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"
Hide Caption
24 of 25
&lt;strong&gt;Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film:&lt;/strong&gt; Alexander Skarsgård, &quot;Big Little Lies&quot;
Photos: Golden Globes 2018: Winners
Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film: Alexander Skarsgård, "Big Little Lies"
Hide Caption
25 of 25
23 Golden Globe winners three billboards19 Golden Globe winners ladybird18 Golden Globe winners three billboards22 Golden Globe winners darkest hour 21 Golden Globe winners ladybirdJames Franco The Disaster Artist09 Golden Globe winners allison janney01 Golden Globe winners sam rockwell08 Golden Globe winners coco14 Golden Globe winners shape water director 20 Golden Globe winners three billboardsthe shape of waterthe greatest showman10 Golden Globe winners in the fade 05 Golden Globe winners handmaids tale 11 Golden Globe winners mrs maisel 04 Golden Globe winners handmaids tale 02 Golden Globe winners Sterling Brown 03 Golden Globe winners rachel brosnahan12 Golden Globe winners aziz Big, Little, LiesBig Little Lies HBO13 Golden Globe winners Ewan McGregor07 Golden Globe winners laura dern06 Golden Globe winners Alexander Skarsgard

(CNN)The 75th Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday.

Winners are indicated by an asterisk and the word WINNER.

Movies

Best Motion Picture - Drama
    "Call Me by Your Name"
    Read More
    "Dunkirk"
    "The Post"
    "The Shape of Water"
    "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" *WINNER
    Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
    "The Disaster Artist"
    "Get Out"
    "The Greatest Showman"
    "I, Tonya"
    "Lady Bird" *WINNER
    Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
    Jessica Chastain, "Molly's Game"
    Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"
    Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" *WINNER
    Meryl Streep, "The Post"
    Michelle Williams, "All the Money in the World"
    Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
    Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"
    Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"
    Tom Hanks, "The Post"
    Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour" *WINNER
    Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."
    Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
    Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"
    Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"
    Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird" *WINNER
    Emma Stone, "Battle of the Sexes"
    Helen Mirren, "The Leisure Seeker"
    Best Director
    Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water" *WINNER
    Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
    Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"
    Ridley Scott, "All The Money in the World"
    Steven Spielberg, "The Post"
    Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
    Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"
    Ansel Elgort, "Baby Driver"
    James Franco, "The Disaster Artist" *WINNER
    Hugh Jackman, "The Greatest Showman"
    Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"
    Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
    Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"
    Hong Chau, "Downsizing"
    Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" *WINNER
    Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"
    Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"
    Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
    Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"
    Armie Hammer, "Call Me by Your Name"
    Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"
    Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"
    Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" *WINNER
    Best Original Score in a Motion Picture
    "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
    "The Shape of Water" *WINNER
    "Phantom Thread"
    "The Post"
    "Dunkirk"
    Best Original Song in a Motion Picture
    "Home," "Ferdinand"
    "Mighty River," "Mudbound"
    "Remember Me," "Coco"
    "The Star," "The Star"
    "This Is Me," "The Greatest Showman" *WINNER
    Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture
    "The Shape of Water"
    "Lady Bird"
    "The Post"
    "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" *WINNER
    "Molly's Game"
    Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
    "A Fantastic Woman"
    "First They Killed My Father"
    "In the Fade" *WINNER
    "Loveless"
    "The Square"
    Best Animated Film
    "The Boss Baby"
    "The Breadwinner"
    "Ferdinand"
    "Coco" *WINNER
    "Loving Vincent"

    TV

    Best TV series - Drama
    "The Crown"
    "Game of Thrones"
    "The Handmaid's Tale" *WINNER
    "Stranger Things"
    "This Is Us"
    Best performance by Actress in a TV series - Drama
    Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"
    Claire Foy, "The Crown"
    Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Deuce"
    Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why"
    Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale" *WINNER
    Best performance by an Actor in a TV Series - Drama
    Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us" *WINNER
    Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor"
    Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
    Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"
    Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
    Best TV series - Musical or Comedy
    "Black-ish"
    "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" *WINNER
    "Master of None"
    "SMILF"
    "Will & Grace"
    Best performance by an Actor in a TV series - Musical or Comedy
    Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
    Aziz Ansari "Master of None" *WINNER
    Kevin Bacon, "I Love Dick"
    William H. Macy, "Shameless"
    Eric McCormack, "Will and Grace"
    Best performance by an Actress in a TV series - Musical or Comedy
    Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"
    Alison Brie, "Glow"
    Issa Rae, "Insecure"
    Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" *WINNER
    Frankie Shaw, "SMILF"
    Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
    "Big Little Lies" *WINNER
    "Fargo"
    "Feud: Bette and Joan"
    "The Sinner"
    "Top of the Lake: China Girl"
    Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
    Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies"
    Jude Law, "The Young Pope"
    Kyle MacLachlan, "Twin Peaks"
    Ewan McGregor, "Fargo" *WINNER
    Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"
    Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
    Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"
    Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies" *WINNER
    Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan"
    Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan"
    Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"
    Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
    Alfred Molina, "Feud"
    Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies" *WINNER
    David Thewlis, "Fargo"
    David Harbour, "Stranger Things"
    Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot"
    Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
    Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies" *WINNER
    Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"
    Chrissy Metz, "This is Us"
    Michelle Pfeiffer, "The Wizard of Lies"
    Shailene Woodley, "Big Little Lies"