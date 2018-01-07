Breaking News

Golden Globes: The winners list

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:46 PM ET, Sun January 7, 2018

(CNN)The 75th Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday.

Winners are indicated by an asterisk and the word WINNER.

Movies

Best Motion Picture - Drama
    "Call Me by Your Name"
    "Dunkirk"
    "The Post"
    "The Shape of Water"
    "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
    Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
    "The Disaster Artist"
    "Get Out"
    "The Greatest Showman"
    "I, Tonya"
    "Lady Bird"
    Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
    Jessica Chastain, "Molly's Game"
    Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"
    Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
    Meryl Streep, "The Post"
    Michelle Williams, "All the Money in the World"
    Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
    Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"
    Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"
    Tom Hanks, "The Post"
    Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"
    Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."
    Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
    Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"
    Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"
    Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"
    Emma Stone, "Battle of the Sexes"
    Helen Mirren, "The Leisure Seeker"
    Best Director
    Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"
    Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
    Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"
    Ridley Scott, "All The Money in the World"
    Steven Spielberg, "The Post"
    Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
    Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"
    Ansel Elgort, "Baby Driver"
    James Franco, "The Disaster Artist" *WINNER
    Hugh Jackman, "The Greatest Showman"
    Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"
    Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
    Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"
    Hong Chau, "Downsizing"
    Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" *WINNER
    Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"
    Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"
    Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
    Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"
    Armie Hammer, "Call Me by Your Name"
    Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"
    Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"
    Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" *WINNER
    Best Original Score in a Motion Picture
    "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
    "The Shape of Water" *WINNER
    "Phantom Thread"
    "The Post"
    "Dunkirk"
    Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture
    "The Shape of Water"
    "Lady Bird"
    "The Post"
    "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
    "Molly's Game"
    Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
    "A Fantastic Woman"
    "First They Killed My Father"
    "In the Fade" *WINNER
    "Loveless"
    "The Square"
    Best Animated Film
    "The Boss Baby"
    "The Breadwinner"
    "Ferdinand"
    "Coco" *WINNER
    "Loving Vincent"

    TV

    Best TV series - Drama
    "The Crown"
    "Game of Thrones"
    "The Handmaid's Tale" *WINNER
    "Stranger Things"
    "This Is Us"
    Best performance by Actress in a TV series - Drama
    Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"
    Claire Foy, "The Crown"
    Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Deuce"
    Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why"
    Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale" *WINNER
    Best performance by an Actor in a TV Series - Drama
    Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us" *WINNER
    Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor"
    Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
    Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"
    Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
    Best TV series - Musical or Comedy
    "Black-ish"
    "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
    "Master of None"
    "SMILF"
    "Will & Grace"
    Best performance by an Actor in a TV series - Musical or Comedy
    Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
    Aziz Ansari "Master of None"
    Kevin Bacon, "I Love Dick"
    William H. Macy, "Shameless"
    Eric McCormack, "Will and Grace"
    Best performance by an Actress in a TV series - Musical or Comedy
    Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"
    Alison Brie, "Glow"
    Issa Rae, "Insecure"
    Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" *WINNER
    Frankie Shaw, "SMILF"
    Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
    "Big Little Lies"
    "Fargo"
    "Feud: Bette and Joan"
    "The Sinner"
    "Top of the Lake: China Girl"
    Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
    Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies"
    Jude Law, "The Young Pope"
    Kyle MacLachlan, "Twin Peaks"
    Ewan McGregor, "Fargo" *WINNER
    Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"
    Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
    Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"
    Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies" *WINNER
    Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan"
    Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan"
    Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"
    Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
    Alfred Molina, "Feud"
    Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies" *WINNER
    David Thewlis, "Fargo"
    David Harbour, "Stranger Things"
    Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot"
    Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
    Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies" *WINNER
    Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"
    Chrissy Metz, "This is Us"
    Michelle Pfeiffer, "The Wizard of Lies"
    Shailene Woodley, "Big Little Lies"