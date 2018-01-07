Women share #WhyWeWearBlack ahead of Golden Globes

(CNN) Ahead of Sunday's Golden Globes, women in entertainment are taking to social media to share their personal reasons for joining an effort ensure all-black fashion dominates the red carpet .

Using #WhyWeWearBlack, a parade of the industry's most prominent female voices are reminding the public that the all-black red carpet is not a fashion statement -- it's a statement of solidarity.

Judd is credited for being among the first group of women to speak publicly about alleged sexual misconduct she experienced at the hands of former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, which kickstarted a nationwide discussion about sexual harassment against women.

In a video, Rosario Dawson used her #WhyWeWearBlack post to thank the people who have come forward with stories of sexual assault and harassment.

"It's time to celebrate each other -- not just the nominees on our film and television screens but our storytellers who have bravely come forward and courageously shared their stories and liberated so many of us, too," she said.

Amy Schumer posted a throwback photo from her childhood in her #WhyWeWearBlack post.

In the photo, a young Schumer, wearing black, sits next to her mother.

"My mom and I wearing black back when I didn't know women would have to fight hard her whole life for basic human rights," she wrote. "I didn't know how my friends of different races or sexual preferences would have such a difficult time with the lack of opportunity and poor treatment."

She added, "We wear black in solidarity with men and women asking for equality, respect and meaningful change within all industries."

Talk of gender inequity and the widespread sexual harassment in all industries is expected to dominate the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

Anti-sexual harassment group Time's Up, supported by more than 1,000 of the entertainment industry's most notable women, is behind the call for an all-black red carpet.

Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Brie Larson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tessa Thompson and Rashida Jones -- some of the group's supporters -- posted a video on Sunday reiterating their mission.

"Wondering #WhyWeWearBlack ?!?!?! Because we stand with YOU!" Washington captioned her post. "We stand in solidarity. Together we can end harassment, discrimination & abuse. And create safety, inclusion, equity & parity! FOR ALL PEOPLE. ACROSS ALL INDUSTRIES."